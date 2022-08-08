Credit Suisse Group Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $65.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Confluent to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.