Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Ralph Lauren has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RL opened at $100.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

