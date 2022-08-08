BTRS (BTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. BTRS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts expect BTRS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTRS Price Performance

Shares of BTRS opened at $6.80 on Monday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BTRS by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

See Also

