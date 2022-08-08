Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAX opened at $14.99 on Monday. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $813.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 769,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.