Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 146.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 261,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

