CACI International (CACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $287.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.