Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $18,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

