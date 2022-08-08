Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $885.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -189.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

