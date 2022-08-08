Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $885.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -189.66%.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
