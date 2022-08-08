Certara (CERT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

