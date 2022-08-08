Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

