Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $7.18 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
