Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $7.18 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cricut by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cricut by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

