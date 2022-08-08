Workiva (WK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $71.65 on Monday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Workiva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.