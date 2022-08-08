Workiva (WK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE WK opened at $71.65 on Monday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
