UBS Group Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($201.03) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($221.65) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($160.82) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €136.00 ($140.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €104.55 ($107.78) and a fifty-two week high of €202.00 ($208.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 45.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.11.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.