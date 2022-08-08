The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($26.80) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €29.77 ($30.69) on Thursday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($103.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.27.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

