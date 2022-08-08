Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.91 ($38.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.97. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.08 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €69.96 ($72.12).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

