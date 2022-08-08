Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 8.1 %

ETR COP opened at €41.68 ($42.97) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.79 and a 200 day moving average of €49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a 1 year high of €82.80 ($85.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

