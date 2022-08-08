Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is €77.55 and its 200 day moving average is €80.47.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

