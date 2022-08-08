ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.01) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.19) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €15.70 ($16.19) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.41 ($11.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.98. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.01 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.26).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

