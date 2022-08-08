Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €43.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.72 and a 200-day moving average of €27.64. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a one year high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.