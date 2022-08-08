Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €28.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.64. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($45.44). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

