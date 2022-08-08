Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DUE stock opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.64.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.