Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.78.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Insider Activity
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
