Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.78.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Activity

About Equinox Gold

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$191,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,523,958. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$191,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,523,958. Also, Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$50,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,864.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

