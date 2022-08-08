Raymond James Cuts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$3.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$3.86.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

