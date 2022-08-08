Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.78.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88.
Insider Activity
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
