Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.25

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.78.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,523,958. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Insiders have sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862 over the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

