Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.78.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88.

In other news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,523,958. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Insiders have sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862 over the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

