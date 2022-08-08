Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €800.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($824.74) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($773.20) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($773.20) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($721.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($850.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €731.00 ($753.61) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 1.6 %

EPA:MC opened at €682.20 ($703.30) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €603.47 and its 200-day moving average is €623.33. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($201.49) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($268.61).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

