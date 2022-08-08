Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

VSTO stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,358 shares of company stock worth $10,055,890. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 141.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

