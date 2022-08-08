National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion.
Bombardier Stock Performance
