SouthState Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock worth $1,708,409 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

