Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Cut by Analyst

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,246,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,775,072.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,659,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,775,072.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $616,724 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

