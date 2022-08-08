SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.