Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.40 per share.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.5 %

RE opened at $255.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $248.63 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.