Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

