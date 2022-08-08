Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $633.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

