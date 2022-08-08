Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.79.

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

RSKD opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $802.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

