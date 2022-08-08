Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLLMF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Real Matters Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $4.55 on Monday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

