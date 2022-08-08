Financial Contrast: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -18.61% -8.46% Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.53%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than TeraWulf.

2.8% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Digihost Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 11.28 -$23.14 million ($0.22) -6.55 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 1.24 $290,000.00 $0.02 61.83

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats TeraWulf on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

