StockNews.com Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to “Hold”

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.