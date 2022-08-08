Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.6 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

