CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,478.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,458,478.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,351 shares of company stock worth $579,703. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

