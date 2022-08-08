National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

NNN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

