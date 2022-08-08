Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.23 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

