Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.70) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.86) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance
BBVA stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
