Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.70) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.86) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

BBVA stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 97.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 413,011 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

