StockNews.com Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Buy

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,402 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

