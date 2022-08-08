Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

