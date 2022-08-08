StockNews.com Upgrades China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) to Buy

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNP. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %

SNP opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.