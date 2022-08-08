StockNews.com Upgrades China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) to Buy

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNP. Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %
SNP opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
