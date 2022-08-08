StockNews.com Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.5 %

SWK opened at $95.97 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.