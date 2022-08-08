Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.82. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

