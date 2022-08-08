StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.37 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

