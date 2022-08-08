Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

About Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

