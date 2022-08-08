Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ AEHR opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.