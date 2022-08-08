Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Bottomline Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

